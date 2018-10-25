Harrogate headteacher becomes president of national educational association

The headteacher of a Harrogate secondary school has become the President of a national association for educational leaders, which discusses various issues within the sector.

Richard Sheriff, Headteacher at Harrogate Grammar School has been promoted from Vice President to President of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) from the 2018-19 year.

The ASCL is a leading professional body representing about 19,000 members who are subsequently responsible for the education of more than four million young people.

Mr Sheriff is one of the first Headteachers at a school in the North of England to become president of the association, allowing him to reflect some of the educational needs of the north through the work of the ASCL.

The ASCL has an executive board and a council which meets three times during the academic year.

It also has five main committees for various educational issues including; Funding, Leadership and Governance, Teaching and Learning, Conditions and Employment, Inclusion and Equality.