Gilbert and Sullivan gem played out by kids

Dozens of pupils from Cundall Manor School took to the stage recently to wow a packed audience with an upbeat performance of HMS Pinafore.

The 11-year-olds from the school near Ripon, played to a full house at the Galtres Centre in Easingwold as they ably performed the Gilbert and Sullivan classic.

The operetta takes place on the ship HMS Pinafore and is a comic love story that has proved popular with cast and audience alike for over a hundred years.

Mr Conyngham directed the show with the help of Head of Drama, Miss Vile, and drama teacher, Mr Vale.

He said: “HMS Pinafore was first performed in London in 1878 and it has been delighting audiences around the world ever since.

“Although it was not written for children, it is one of the easier of the Gilbert & Sullivan canon to adapt.”

Mrs Kirby, Headmistress at Cundall Manor School added: “This is testament to what can be achieved when teachers make learning fun. Well done to all our pupils for another superb performance.”

The school has a vibrant drama department and offers a generous scholarship programme culminating with an annual scholarship morning on October 13.

More information on the open event at www.cundallmanorschool.com