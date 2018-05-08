Forest School pupils work to Duke of Edinburgh award

A group of six students from year 10 and 11 at Knaresborough’s Forest School are getting closer to achieving their Bronze Duke of Edinburgh award.

As part of the award they have to complete a volunteering section and have already completed litter picking at Brimham Rocks but have recently volunteered to clear Brearly Flat Lane cycle path in Knaresborough.

The path had become overgrown and together with Coun Andrew Willoughby, they have made the path more accessible for walkers, cyclists and horse riders.

“This has been a successful venture as it benefits the local community and the students can immediately see the benefit of their work,” said Bev Roe, Lead for Behaviour.

“We hope to return to the path in a few weeks time in order to keep the path clear.”

The students still have to complete their practice expedition and the assessed expedition in May and June and a presentation on their expedition to gain their Bronze Duke of Edinburgh award.

“For the students at The Forest School, this is a valuable certificate to leave with at the age of 16,” added Bev.

“It shows prospective employers that they can work as a team and they can keep going when things get tough.”