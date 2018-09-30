Ex Olympian joins Highfield Prep

Highfield Prep School has appointed a new team of specialist sports teachers including former Olympic High Jumper, Brendan Reilly.

Brendan, who competed at Olympic level in the high jump for over 10 years, joins the school as Head of Boys Sport.

He is joined by Head of Girls Sport, Deborah Hackett, who was previously a PE Teacher and Head of Gymnastics at Prince George’s school, St Thomas’s Battersea.

The new team also includes Sports Assistant, Cecilia Lowrey; ex-professional footballer, Daniel Atkinson as Sports Coach, and specialist Swimming Teacher, Laura Singleton.

Head of Highfield Prep School, James Savile, said: “The addition of this experienced team of specialist Sports teachers and coaches will further enhance the sporting opportunities open to the children and help us to deliver our aim to inspire, inform and engage all pupils.”