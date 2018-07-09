Ex England player sparks football fever

Former England goalkeeper Rob Green took time out of his schedule to pass on his footballing skills to young pupils at a Harrogate school.

As the nation is gripped by England’s progress through the World Cup, the ex-Leeds United player spent the morning with children at Birstwith-based Belmont Grosvenor.

Robert Green ex Leeds United and England goal keeper takes football coaching session at Belmont Grosvenor School, Birstwith, near Harrogate

Pupils from the school’s Reception to Year 2 classes, including Rob’s own two children who are pupils, brushed up on their ball skills under the keeper’s watchful gaze – but thankfully didn’t have to face a penalty shoot-out!

Said Mr Green: “After the tension and excitement of England’s match, it was a real treat to be able to come into school and encourage the children starting out on their footballing journey.

“Looking at their beaming smiles as they play sport is a reminder to me that it can be enjoyed on many different levels and is first and foremost there to have fun,” he said.

“The England players being interviewed throughout the World Cup have talked about playing with a smile on their faces, and this is no different to this morning with the children here at BGS,” he added.

Robert Green ex Leeds United and England goal keeper takes football coaching session at Belmont Grosvenor School, Birstwith, near Harrogate

Pam Dight, Deputy Headteacher, said she was delighted Mr Green could drop in.

“All children at Belmont Grosvenor School have access to a wide range of sports,” she said.

“As well as their timetabled lessons, the school runs a large number of before, during and after school clubs.

“Football is very popular with our pupils and for Mr Green to come into school to share his skills with everyone is a real pleasure and honour.”

Robert Green ex Leeds United and England goal keeper takes football coaching session at Belmont Grosvenor School, Birstwith, near Harrogate

She added: “We are very grateful for him for giving up his time to come and inspire our children. Everyone involved had a wonderful morning.”