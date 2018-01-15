Deighton Gates awarded Good Ofsted grade

Wetherby Deighton Gates Primary has been awarded a Good mark from Ofsted inspectors.

The result sees the 210-pupil school, under Headteacher Mrs Claire Harrison, retain the grade given at the previous inspection in October 2012.

Inspector Michele Costello said: “The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection.

“Since the previous inspection, the headteacher, governors and deputy headteacher have ensured an uncompromising focus on raising standards.

“Staff are united behind the heads’ vision to continue to secure the best possible outcomes for all pupils regardless of their abilities or backgrounds.

“This unequivocal commitment to ensuring that pupils have an inclusive and well-rounded education means that pupils have access to a wide range of enrichment and extra-curricular experiences that develop their wider skills successfully.”

She added that standards had improved and added: “Provisional outcomes for 2017 indicate that pupils made good progress through key stage 1 and at the end of key stage 2; the proportions of pupils achieving the expected standard, and

working at greater depth, were above the national averages in reading and writing.

“A higher proportion of pupils, compared to the national average, achieved the expected standard in reading, writing and mathematics combined by the end of Year 6.”

The inspector said that staff morale was high and they received professional development but added that there was still work to do at the school, which is one of nine in the Wharfe Valley Learning Partnership.

Areas for future scrutiny include teachers continuing to provide activities that increasingly challenge pupils to achieve better maths results, and that attendance for disadvantaged pupils continues to improve.