Curtain rises on teacher’s new role

The curtain has risen on Louise Woodward’s latest career move – as she starts as the Head of Drama & Theatre Studies at Harrogate’s Ashville College.

A University of Leeds and Cambridge graduate, Miss Woodward, whose first task is to cast the performers in November’s senior school production - joins Ashville from Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate, where, for the last decade, she has been Director of Creative Arts and Outreach.

From 2001-2007 Mrs Woodward taught drama, theatre arts and English Literature at the Antwerp International School, in Belgium.

She said: “I’m very much looking forward to heading up Ashville College’s drama department, particularly as the school looks to further develop its performing arts provision.

“We have just started auditioning for November’s whole school production – my Ashville directing debut - and I have to say there is no shortage of acting and singing talent, which will make my job a lot easier.”

The school’s Headmaster, Richard Marshall, said: “Louise is a valuable addition to the school’s teaching body, and she brings with her a wealth of experience in the field of drama and performing arts.

“Ashville has a rich history of artistic talent and well-known alumni include Downton Abbey actor Jim Carter and film and theatre director Tony Richardson.

“We are very much looking forward to her playing a major role at the school and of course we eagerly anticipate her first Ashville College school production.”

This year’s whole school production, The Greatest Matilda Mashup, will feature West End favourites.