Cricket superstar at training camp

A former Yorkshire and England International cricketer has inspired youngsters at a Harrogate sports training camp.

Ryan Sidebottom – who took 131 wickets in an international career that included 22 Tests, 25 One Day Internationals and 8 T20s - was the guest coach at the Andrew Flintoff Cricket Academy, held at Ashville College,

Ryan, a left arm medium-fast bowler, has had both domestic and international cricket success, winning five county championships and claiming victory in the ICC World T20 in 2010. He took 762 wickets in 230 first-class matches.

During his visit, Ryan coached the young cricketers on their individual bowling technique before taking part in a question and answer session and signing jerseys and bats.

Anna Rakusen-Guy, Ashville’s events and lettings manager, said the camps have welcomed stars including Dominic Cork and Andrew Flintoff.

“The cricket camp is always a fantastic opportunity for young cricketers to improve their skills, have fun and also meet a superstar.”