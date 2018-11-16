College pays tributes to World War victims

Harrogate’s Ashville College has paid its respects to former pupils and teachers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in both World Wars.

The service was attended by more than 800 pupils and staff, and featured pupils reading tributes to relatives who served in the trenches in the First World War.

Year 6 pupil Johnnie Flannery, whose grandfather, Terry Burton, was in the congregation, spoke about his Great Grandfather, George William Burton, who fought with the Leeds Pals and survived.

During the First World War, 300 former Ashvillians were called up and 38 died in the conflict. Eight of those were killed on the first day of the Battle of the Somme.

A war memorial was built in 1921, funded by the Old Boys’ Association. It was unveiled by Ashville headmaster, Rev Alfred Soothill and Gen Sir Ivor Max.