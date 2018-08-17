Chalky fields young cricket fans

A spin bowler who played for England at U19 level has helped coach aspiring cricketers at a sports training camp in Harrogate.

Graeme White - who played for Nottinghamshire and Northamptonshire - was the guest coach at this summer’s Andrew Flintoff Cricket Academy, held at Ashville College,

A total of 41 boys and girls, aged between five and 13, participated in this August’s cricket camp, staged in one of the school’s sports hall and on its cricket pitch.

During his visit, Graeme, whose nickname is Chalky, worked with the young cricketers on improving their game, participated in a question and answer session and signed jerseys, bats and caps.

Over the decade that the Andrew Flintoff Cricket Academy has been hosted at Ashville College, the sports camp has welcomed some of the biggest names in cricket including Jimmy Anderson, Alex Tudor, and Ryan Sidebottom.

Anna Rakusen-Guy, Ashville’s events and lettings manager, said: “I’m delighted to say this summer’s cricket camp was a huge success and the children were thrilled to have Graeme teach them.

“The Andrew Flintoff Cricket Academy has been coming to Ashville for the best part of a decade and these training sessions, now held in the summer and Easter, are always popular and a great way for young cricketers to improve their skills, have fun and make new friends.

“And thanks to our sports facilities, we are able to host events such as this either indoors or outdoors so we are not dependent on the Great British weather.”