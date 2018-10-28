Bounce-a-Thon to aid playground fun

Harrogate school Grove Road raised about £2,500 during its first ever sponsored Bounce-a-Thon.

Over two days the school organised two bouncy castles to be installed on the ground floor of school with the children taking part throughout the event and a teaching team, including the Headteacher, bouncing non-stop for 24 hours in 30-minute shifts.

“We are trying to raise enough money to refurbish the school playground, brighten the school environment and add equipment to facilitate the children’s learning and enjoyment,” said a school spokesman.

“We most likely need between £20,000 to £30,000 to make this a reality and so we hope by initially raising £2,000-£3,000 as a school, we can now approach local businesses and bid for further funding.

“If successful, we believe the impact that the refurbishment will have on our school community will be enormous.“

The children’s bounces were counted and added to their team total. The overall winning team Sharman House.