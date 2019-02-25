Boosting wildlife at school site

Housebuilder Barratt Homes has been helping Starbeck Community Primary and Nursery School to learn about the importance of protecting wildlife.

Children at Starbeck Community Primary and Nursery School each received their very own wildlife friendly garden kits, from the company, which included a bat box, wild flower seeds, build your own bird feeders and bird seed.

The team from the new Kingsley Meadows development visited the school to educate the pupils about the importance of caring for local wildlife, and how they can take simple steps to live harmoniously among the birds, bats, butterflies and bees.

Barratt Developments has partnered with the RSPB since 2014.

Tom Breckon, Barratt Homes Sales Adviser, commented: “We had great fun with the pupils at Starbeck Community Primary and Nursery School.”

“It’s so important for us to support the regeneration of local wildlife through our partnership with the RSPB, and to inspire the children of Harrogate to take simple steps towards implementing a wildlife friendly environment in their own areas.

“We always work hard to give back to the communities in which we build, and we hope the children will continue to support their local wildlife throughout spring and beyond!”

Garry de Castro Morland, Headteacher at Starbeck Community Primary and Nursery School, commented: “We’d like to thank Barratt Homes Yorkshire East for gifting us the wildlife friendly garden kits, and contributing to the children’s learning at school about the importance of protecting wildlife in our local area.

“I know that the children are very excited to start making their gardens more wildlife friendly, and we’ll be looking out for more birds around the school playground!”