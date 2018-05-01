Belmont Head is revealed

Harrogate’s Belmont Grosvenor School has appointed a new Headmistress.

Sophia Ashworth Jones will join the Birstwith-based school in September following the early retirement of current Headteacher Mrs Jane Merriman.

Originally from Harrogate, Mrs Ashworth Jones is looking forward to building on the recent Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) inspection which rated the prep school and nursery as both excellent and outstanding.

“I am joining Belmont Grosvenor School at a very exciting time and I am delighted to have been appointed to lead this wonderful school and take it forward into its next chapter,” said Mrs Ashworth Jones.

“The recent ISI inspection, which rated BGS as both excellent and outstanding, the top gradings across the board, is a wonderful platform from which to build – I hope to bring my experience to enhance what is already here and work with pupils, staff and parents to take this exceptional co-educational prep school forward.

“I could feel how much the children loved their school and was really impressed by the facilities and the amount on offer to keep pupils stimulated and challenged. The benefits of being just a few miles from the town centre, yet in an area of outstanding natural beauty, make the situation even more special.”

Mrs Ashworth Jones, who is married with three children, brings a wealth of experience which includes four headships over a 16-year period.

As Head of Leeds Grammar School Junior School Mrs Ashworth Jones helped plan its evolution into The Grammar School at Leeds between 2002-2008 before moving out of the area to run a large free-standing co-educational prep school.

Following work in Australia, Mrs Ashworth Jones is currently Head of London-based Falcons School.