'Amazing' Ofsted for North Yorks school

Pupils, staff and governors at a North Yorkshire school are celebrating a successful Ofsted inspection.

Kirk Hammerton Church of England Primary School at Kirk Hammerton is now officially graded as “good with many features outstanding.”

The Chair of Governors Leanne Eaton said: “This is an amazing result. It has been a tough couple of years since the last inspection but I am so pleased that the improvements made have been recognised. This is thanks to all the staff, governors, children and parents.”

The schoolbe holding an open day in the autumn term for prospective parents of children in reception looking to start in September 2019.

Pupils and members of the School Council at Kirk Hammerton also feel very proud of their school.

Joshua Audsley, chair of School Council, said. “All of the pupils have enjoyed having the inspector in school and sharing in our learning.

"Some felt a bit nervous because we all wanted to do so well, and have the result that really shows our brilliant lessons and learning in school. I felt very excited when the result came in and we could finally be told how it went! Amazing!”