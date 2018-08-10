All change in Ashville Red Ties

Ashville College Upper 6th pupils, Henry Mountford and Elsie Johnston, have been chosen to lead a senior prefect group of 12, known as Red Ties.

For the first time in the school’s 141-year history two heads of school have been chosen.

And the role of the Red Ties has also been changed. Duties will now include attending meetings, being involved in school events, helping to run College activities as well as coming up with new ideas to add value to the independent school.

The change in the Red Ties function will allow them to have a more active role in the school and local community, and for them to choose a selection of different duties to perform, such as leading morning assemblies.

In addition to Henry and Elsie, the Red Ties are Harrison Bartle, Charlotte Styles, Tom Holder, James Keen, Nathan Shorrock, Isabelle Addy, Ellie Ball, Shiniqua Coote, Tom Hearn and Rose How.

Ashville College Headmaster Richard Marshall said: “Given the College is developing leadership skills in all of our sixth form students, having to choose such a small number of Red Ties was a very difficult task, so all who had put themselves forward were very strong contenders.

“However, the 12 we have chosen are superb ambassadors for the College and respected by both staff and peers alike.

“I would also like to congratulate Henry Mountford and Elsie Johnston for becoming the school’s first joint heads.”