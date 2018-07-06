Action packed visit for Thai pupils

Goldsborough CE and Sicklinghall CP Schools have welcomed ten students from Satit Prasarnmit Elementary School, Bangkok, Thailand to their schools this week.

The students, from Years 5 and 6, have enjoyed an action packed visit which included fire and den building in the local woods, local cookery skills, involvement in the school’s end of year performance and trips out to the North Yorkshire coast and to the cities of York and Leeds.

The visit is part of the schools’ established cultural link. Eleven Year 5 and 6 pupils visited Bangkok in February and experienced Thai culture and learning during their nine day stay.

Headteacher Matt Shillito said: “The aim of the visit is to broaden children’s understanding of the wider world by finding out how children of the same age learn and about the similarities and differences between cultures and upbringings.”

Since the last visit, there has been regular contact between pupils and the friendship between the schools strenthens.

Pupils were keen to share their favourite experiences of their visit -

Jam, aged 10 said: “Everyone is really friendly. I have lots of friends.”

Aom, aged 10: “I love rounders. We don’t play it at home.”

Sun, aged 11: “We saw the Harry Potter train station!”

Kun, aged 11: “I loved playing football!”