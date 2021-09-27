Eco-focused Harrogate firm EnviroVent celebrates two industry award successes

Andy Makin, managing director of EnviroVent, said: “It is great news that we have been shortlisted for two national industry awards."

For both awards, EnviroVent is shortlisted in the ‘Domestic Product of the year’ category for its MEV FAST TRACK RANGE® of ventilation units.

These ventilation units were designed by EnviroVent for use in houses, apartments, care homes and student accommodation and feature important benefits in terms of them being compact in design, high performance and using very little energy to operate.

The FAST TRACK RANGE® of Mechanical Extract Ventilation systems are designed to improve indoor air quality and reduce condensation and mould.

They include multiple extract points to simultaneously draw moisture-laden air from the wet rooms of a home, whilst minimising the migration of moisture to other rooms.

Andy Makin, Managing Director of EnviroVent, said: “It is great news that we have been shortlisted for two national industry awards.

"Our product development team has been working hard on bringing these exciting new products to market and we are confident that the MEV FAST TRACK RANGE® delivers environmentally friendly, energy efficient, compact home ventilation units.”

The MEV 160 and 300 units have been specifically designed to connect to EnviroVent’s FAST TRACK RANGE® of semi-rigid ducting as an option to ensure rapid installation and provide a sustainable airtight connection to maximise ventilation efficiency.

The systems run continuously at a low level to ensure good indoor air quality all year round and have been designed specifically to benefit the user, installer and the environment.

The MEV 300 & MEV 160 can be connected to an AirSens® sensor. This means they react automatically to changes in air quality, instantly increasing the extract rate from the property to maintain a healthy environment when needed. AirSens® is available in three models: to detect and control levels of Carbon Dioxide (CO2), Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) or Relative Humidity.

The H&V News Awards is one of the heating and ventilation industry’s most prestigious awards and has been running for 25 years, celebrating and rewarding excellence for the most forward thinking and highest achievements across the building services industry.

The companies shortlisted now go through to the next stage, which is to present to a judging panel about their new products and innovations.

Following this, the H&V News Awards final will be held on 11th November at the Hilton Park Lane, London.

The HVR Awards has been run for over a decade by Heating & Ventilation Review magazine with a number of categories offering industry professionals the chance to win a coveted ‘flamey’ award.

The ceremony will be held virtually, with the winners revealed on October 7.

EnviroVent has a manufacturing plant for ventilation systems and a distribution site, located in Harrogate.

The company supplies some of the top UK housebuilders, as well as local authorities, housing associations and homeowners.