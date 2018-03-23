Boroughbridge Walkers Welcome Group is holding its 2018 Easter Walking Festival from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

The festival includes three new walks - Helperby and Copgrove, plus a children’s activity walk at Staveley Nature Reserve with help from Yorkshire Wildlife Trust volunteers.

For more serious walkers there are the Marton-cum-Grafton to Rabbit Hill and the Ouseburn to Dunsforth walks.

This year’s charity walk, starting at Martin-le-Moor, is for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

On Easter Saturday there will be a display of vintage photographs in the library by the Boroughbridge Historical Society on the villages of Dunsforth and Great Ouseburn and the history of the River Ure.

Voting slips will be available to vote for the best dressed shop window, sponsored by Boroughbridge Chamber of Trade, and Boroughbridge Scouts will hold a treasure hunt.

Also on the festival programme are the Churches Walk around Boroughbridge and the ever popular Ghost Walk featuring Boroughbridge Hightimers drama group.

The festival concludes with a walk at Myton-on-Swale featuring the village and the site of the 1319 Battle of Myton.

More details from http://www.boroughbridgewalks.org.uk/