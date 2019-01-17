'Double whammy' - Harrogate drivers hit by new road closure

Harrogate's bad start to 2019 for drivers has continued with the latest announcement of a new closure

At a time when current roadworks and closures are already causing delays around several different parts of town including at Station Parade, Prince of Wales roundabout, Birstwith Road off Knaresborough Road and Otley Road near Cardale Park, the last thing commuters needed was major works at a key railway crossing in Harrogate.



But the signs which went up at the Belmont level crossing on Forest Lane this morning tell the story:

"Road closed here: 23.00 – 09.40 on January 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 30 & 31 - 1 Feb."



The fact the overnight closures will go on until 9.40am each day when drivers are trying to get to work amounts to a double whammy.

