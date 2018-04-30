Don't miss out! - Deadline to enter Ripon's Got Talent fast approaching

There's still time to enter Ripon's Got Talent, and there's never been a better time to get involved - with even more exciting announcements being made this week about the competition.

The grand final will be held at Ripon Spa Hotel's ballroom on July 29, and all of the prizes have now been confirmed - first prize is £200 and a trophy, second prize is £100 and a trophy, and the audience prize is £50 and a trophy. There will also be a prize from the judges, complete with a trophy and a surprise.

Organised by singer Lily Worth, who coordinated Ripon’s Christmas song project last year, the competition aims to uncover hidden talent and give a platform to those who maybe haven’t considered auditioning for anything like this before - as well as creating new opportunities for those who are more seasoned performers.

The judges are looking for variety, and would love to see everything from singers and dancers, to magicians, ventriloquists and dancing pets.

Three days of auditions will be held at Ripon Bowling Club, on May 12, May 19 and June 2, all from 1 to 4pm. The deadline to apply and take part is May 7.

Lily said: "If anyone is thinking, I have got a talent but I've got nowhere to show it, this is your chance. Whether you think you're good or bad, it's about having the confidence to just go for it, and get up there and do it. We want to create an atmosphere where everyone is very supportive of each other."

The judges for the competition are the principal of Upstage Academy, Amelia Urukalo; community events volunteer and social media guru Kenneth Ferguson; pianist, teacher, organist and composer, Andrew Roberts, and singer Lily Worth herself, who has performed at a number of major Ripon events over the years, including the Tour de Yorkshire and the Christmas lights switch-on in the Market Square.

The compère for the auditions will be stage star Jake England, who has performed in dozens of musicals over the years, as well as Ripon's pantomime. Jake went to Upstage Academy, and is looking forward to being part of this exciting showcase of talent.

Doors to the ballroom open at 6.45pm on the night of the final.

Email Riponsgottalent@yahoo.com to get your copy of the application form now.