Do you have the nerve to abseil 115ft down Ripon Cathedral? Now's your chance...

The details of a rare opportunity to abseil 115ft down the side of Ripon Cathedral have been announced.

A chance to see stunning views over the city, the abseil down the South West Tower on May 18 is raising funds to support Ripon Cathedral's development plans.

Spaces are very limited and are expected to sell out quickly due to high demand. Anyone interested in taking part can sign up online at a cost of £22.50, which includes a fundraising pack to kickstart your sponsorship, and a medal on completion.

Alternatively, you can pay for a guaranteed place for £200 with no admin fee.

Friends and family can come along to the spectator’s area outside the cathedral during the day and watch the abseilers descend. Hot drinks, refreshments and children’s activities will also be running.

