Dire Straits' night in Harrogate for charity

A Dales businessman with stunning vintage hi fi equipment has raised thousands of pounds for Harrogate Hospital in just over six months.

Since Colin Paine first launched Vinyl Sessions in early summer last year he has raised more than £4,000 for the Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity. And he's hosting a Dire Straits night in a few days' time.

The free events, held monthly at the award-winning Starling Bar Café Kitchen in Harrogate feature the playing of a classic rock album on vinyl plus plus an introductory background talk.

Previous nights have ranged from Led Zeppelin to Oasis, Fleetwood Mac to The Beatles, David Bowie to Meatloaf.

Wednesday, January 16, will see Vinyl Sessions present Dire Straits’ classic 1985 album Brothers in Arms, which includes hits like Money For Nothing, Walk of Life and So Far Away.

Good humour and fundraising for charity is the order of the day at Vinyl Sessions.

Organiser and expert hi-fi equipment aficiando Colin Paine brings along different vintage hi fi equipment each time in what he describes as “Colin’s Anorak Corner.”

On hand next week to explain the album’s context in his ‘professor of pop’ guise will be the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers.

Despite the light-hearted nature of the event, Vinyl Sessions was proud last year to host legendary Beatles and David Bowie producer Ken Scott in conversation with Graham Chalmers at one event.

Dire Straits’ Brothers in Arms has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide and won two Grammy Awards in 1986, and a Brit Award in 1987.

The event begins at 7.30pm.

Entry is free with a donation recommended. Booking online in advance is advised.

