Dido's first tour in 15 years - where you can see her and how to get tickets

Ahead of her first album in five years, Still On My Mind, out now on BMG, Dido has announced her November December tour.

The announcement marks Dido’s first return to touring in 15 years, and will see her performing material from the new album, as well as classic tracks such as Thank You, Here With Me, White Flag and Life For Rent.

Dates and venues:

Thursday November 28: Birmingham, Arena

Tuesday December 33: Manchester, Apollo

Wednesday December 4: Brighton Centre

Thursday December 5: Ipswich, Regent Theatre

Saturday December 7: Sheffield, City Hall

Sunday December 8: London, Hammersmith Apollo

Tickets on sale: Gigsandtours.com

Still On My Mind encapsulates a variety of styles and genres, ranging from her love of hip hop to her folk roots, but ultimately the entire record carries a dance and electronic music sensibility, even on the tracks with no beats. At the core, it's about the songs which capture the beautiful essence of Dido personally and emotionally.

“It was simple, I only wanted to make another album if it was with him," said Dido. "It was made in such an easy way, all the vocals recorded on the sofa, a lot of it recorded at home."

The record follows the 2013 release of the acclaimed Girl Who Got Away, with lead single Hurricanes, released at the end of last year, already amassing almost two million streams on Spotify.

Speaking of making the album, Dido recalls ““an absolutely magical experience”, expressing that “I wanted to capture the feeling I still get from listening to music, just that rush like you don’t need anything more than this”.

With album sales topping 40 million worldwide, Dido is one of the UK’s best-selling artists; both her debut No Angel, and its follow-up the 7x platinum Life For Rent ranking as two of the best selling albums in UK chart history.