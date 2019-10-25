Devastated Stray - footpath 'may reopen in days' says Harrogate Council

Fenced-off, muddy and water-logged, the Stray may be in a bad way but Harrogate Borough Council is aiming to do something to help ASAP.

That may involve reopening one of the main footpaths at West Park, a situation which has produced a flurry of complaints from worried residents.

The council's repair efforts have been hampered by the fact the wet weather has meant Yorkshire 2019, the organisers of the recent UCI cycling championships, which caused so much controversy, have yet to hand back the site of the Fan Zone.

But the council told the Harrogate Advertiser its parks department was already hard at work on the bits it could do on this much-loved stretch of parkland.

Coun Andy Paraskos, Harrrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said they were making reopening the damaged paths a matter of urgency - and at least one of them might be back in action in a matter of days - if the weather is fair.

Coun Paraskos said: " We are prioritising the footpaths, starting with the one alongside West Park so the fence line can be moved back.

"Subject to favourable ground conditions, this work will begin at the end of this week and we anticipate this will take days rather than weeks.”

It is now three weeks since the October 4 deadline passed for handing the water-logged site back as stipulated in the amendment of the Harrogate Stray Act 1985 introduced temporarily to enable a UCI Fan Zone to be built for the international event.

Complaints have been growing since the UCI cycling championships ended, not only over the muddy and smelly condition of parts of the Stray but also the failure of organisers Yorkshire 2019 to hand back the land at West Park.

Volunteers from the Stray Defence Association have even raised their concerns to Michael Gove MP in his capacity as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster claiming that the situation means Harrogate Borough Council is now in breach of the law.

But the council says it has kept in touch with the Duchy of Lancaster over the situation and was awaiting the official handover of the West Park Stray by Yorkshire 2019.

The most important thing, the council said, was public safety.

Coun Paraskos said: “It is for health and safety reasons that we have chosen to temporarily keep an area fenced off until we believe it is safe to open it.

