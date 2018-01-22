Derelict Harrogate building 'extensively damaged' after fire breaks out

Investigations are due to continue today into a fire which spread through a derelict building in Harrogate.

Firefighters from Harrogate and Boroughbridge were called to the scene in Skipton Road shortly after 10pm last night.

They used four sets of breathing apparatus and three hose reel jets as well as lighting, ladders and thermal imaging cameras while they fought to put out the flames.

A North Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said the fire had spread throughout the whole property.

He said: "The fire caused extensive damage to the building and further investigations are still under way."