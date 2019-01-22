Defibrillator installed in Tadcaster

A Tadcaster fundraising group set up after the devastating 2015 floods has installed a defibrillator in the town.

The Rosemary House Fundraising Committee of volunteers run regular coffee mornings and community cafes at events such as the Tour de Yorkshire.

“We are lucky to have the support of a large number of businesses in the town who have kindly donated their goods and services to enable us to have raised over £4500 since 2015,” said Secretary Louise Hill.

“Charities to have benefitted have been the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Yorkshire Cancer Research and the British heart Foundation.

“We are now proud to have installed Tadcaster’s only secure defibrillator which can be accessed by calling 999 in an emergency with provision for both adults and children.”

Selby Council installed the cabinet.