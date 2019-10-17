Dear Reader - Vision of Harrogate going 'green' + getting it wrong on UCI cycling visitor numbers

A personal column by the Harrogate Advertiser's Graham Chalmers

After 12 months of being up to my, er, handlebars in writing stories about the UCI cycling championships in Harrogate, I flew off on holiday to Scandanavia recently – and touched down in a city full of bikes.

Less than 30% of the residents of Copenhagen own a car and doesn’t it show.

Come rush hour in the climate-friendly Danish capital and cyclists outnumber motorists by a massive number.

The scene is a vast river of bicycles ridden by people of all ages and types and dress senses - and not a hint of lycra or helmets anywhere.

The roads are certainly quieter in a location where life is spent in the saddle, though pedestrians still need to take care.

The city belongs to cyclists who get their own wide lanes next to raised pavements.

Any walker who dares to step into the cycling zone without checking risks a shake of the head from a rider or, if the timing is really bad, a collision.

Not that I saw anything along those lines.

It was all very civilised in Copenhagen. Nothing like towns here in the UK, at least not in normal times.

One of the oddest experiences for me personally during the nine days of the UCI cycling championships was how the streets looked in Harrogate town centre for part of the week.

With vast numbers of international visitors failing to materialise much of the time and local residents being scared off by road closures, there were virtually no cars around.

The peace and quiet was extraordinary.

Is this the future, I wondered?

Is this an accidental snapshot of what a greener future looks like for Harrogate?

This newspaper has no monopoly on the truth and I, myself, do not always get it totally right, though it is not for want of trying.

What the truth is, is not always an easy thing to find or define.

But I still feel embarrassed at some of the stories I wrote with headlines about predictions of massive visitor numbers for the UCI cycling championships, even If I was passing it on in good faith.

At one point numbers of a million or more were mentioned.

Now, as we all know, the real figure wasn’t anywhere near that.

The estimates we received came from people who did appear to know what they were talking about.

Still, the whole thing leaves a taste in the mouth.

I, too, had believed that Harrogate town centre would be absolutely mobbed.

So, before writing this column, I decided to look back over some of the stories in the last year in the long build-up to the UCIs to try to trace its roots.

There it was, story from the edition of January 3 of this year.

The main quote in it was now ten months old now but it still leapt out of the page.

“A lot of people will be coming from around the world. It’s not just for a day or two. They will be here for the week.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for traders,” said Sir Gary Verity, the man whose salesmanship first brought international cycling to Yorkshire in 2014 with the Tour de France and who certainly played a big part in bringing the UCI to our town.

