Dear Reader - Stalemate over Harrogate's problems + taking risks in the house of art

A personal column by the Harrogate Advertiser's Graham Chalmers.

Context, they say, is everything and, in this complex world, that’s never been more true.

It’s been a long time since there were so many lines of contention running through Harrogate and, indeed, the wider district.

What makes it trickier is that all sides of the debate usually have a point, if you take that point in isolation.

Devastated Stray - footpath 'may reopen in days' says Harrogate Council



Raising parking charges might seem a good idea to cut emissions and reduce congestion, if combined with other ways of getting around without a car.

More free parking might be a good way of boosting struggling shops, if nothing else was being done and there was no climate change to tackle.

Building more houses may seem utterly essential, if the houses being built were at affordable prices in areas with really plentiful public transport.

Sometimes it seems every possible solution brings a new problem in tow.

The whole situation is made worse by the fact the very organisations whose involvement is essential to achieve anything sometimes have their own interests to pursue, too.

Throw in the echo chamber of social media where shooting from the hip is the style and it’s no wonder we live in times where solutions always seem to lie just out of reach.

Working together is clearly the way forward but it’s hard to find the right strategy when every move on the chessboard ends in stalemate.

It may not be easy to be positive at the moment but if there’s one thing I’ve learnt over my 34 years in newspapers it’s this: things change.

This is where the first cashless pay point to help Harrogate homeless will be



If the UCI cycling championships confirmed one thing about Harrogate it’s that it is a town, not a city.

It’s an easy fact to forget because it possesses many of the qualities and high standards of a city, as, indeed, do Ripon and Knaresborough and other places in our shining district.

This is particularly so in the arts and culture.

Think of the festivals in the area, Harrogate International Festival, Ripon International Festival, Knaresborough’s feva, Harrogate Film Festival and more.

Our towns can boast an increasing number of independents in this field, their growth going, perhaps, in tandem with the explosion of indie bars, cafes, restaurants and shops.

One Harrogate man has prospered for the best part of 20 years by turning his own home into an arts house for artists, most of them recognised names.

The latest exhibition at 108 Fine Art is particularly remarkable featuring self portraits by the likes of artist Julian Opie, composer Gavin Bryars and Jock McFadyen, the man who coordinated the 2019 Royal Academy Summer Exhibition.

The Harrogate man I’m talking about, Andrew Stewart, is used to taking risks.

He once welcomed a top classical cellist to perform in his dusty cellar.

Edwyn Collins of indie band Orange Juice played live in his living room.

And he even let yours truly give a public talk in his front lobby dressed from head to toe in a long white gown.

No, honestly, don’t ask.

'Interest' in buying Harrogate's ex-main Post Office site