Deal struck to gain Devil’s Toenail

A deal has been struck to get wheels moving for a major cycling initiative.

Wetherby Town Council has taken ownership of land known as the Devil’s Toenail, off Quarry Hill, so that it can be redeveloped by Wetherby Bike Trails and SingletrAction as a mountain bike skills area.

A council spokesman said: “The project, near Harland Way, builds on the success of the Little Toe project which was constructed last year, marking

completion of one of the early phases of Wetherby Bike Trail’s ambitions.

“The group had always had their eye on the Devil’s Toenail as the perfect location for a more difficult route and securing tenure over the land

became their next challenge.”

They added: “Rob and Ann Watson, who had retained the land despite moving from Wetherby many years ago, agreed that now was the right time to release ownership of the site and generously agreed to sell it to Wetherby Town Council for £1.

“Wetherby Town Council will be responsible for the management and maintenance of the new pump track once constructed.”

After hearing about the Watson’s kind offer, local solicitors HartLaw and Ware & Kay helped to drive through the sale which was completed in early

May.

Daniel Cooil of HartLaw said: “As a local firm it’s good to support local initiatives like this.”

Richard Peach of Ware & Kay explained that the firm had supported several cycling events over recent years.

“We are very happy to assist in the growth of the sport in the town. I look forward to using the facility myself.”

New Mayor Coun Galan Moss welcomed the deal: “We are pleased to see local firms, volunteers from community organisations and the Town Council working together to help deliver new recreation facilities for Wetherby.

“Cycling is now such a big part of Yorkshire life and it’s good to see the town being a part of this trend.”

The land has been temporarily closed to the public, but it is hoped that the new cycling facility can be open this year.