'Dangerous' path near iconic Knaresborough building - claim

The pathway to one of Knaresborough's most historic buildings is a danger to pedestrians, argues the man who who did so much to raise awaresss of how local historic figure John 'Blind Jack' Metcalfe beat his disability to become a local legend last year.

Bernard Higgins says he has been concerned about the unsafe state of the pavement and the road along Church Lane which leads to St John's Church for some time.

He said: "For pedestrians in particular the pavement is dangerous and I have seen many people of all ages and abilities stumble and stagger along the pavement and eventually having to walk on the road.

"The roadway near the turn into the car park has deep potholes which should have been repaired long ago. The kerbs are worn and uneven also."

Bernard, who led the Blind Jack 300th anniversary celebrations committee last year, says he has been in touch with North Yorkshire County Council about the issue.

He said: "This is all about the safety of the parishioners at St John’s Church and St Mary’s, as well as the locals, visitors to the Bed Race and Mother Shipton's Cave.

"Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre is a short walk away. Their cisually Impaired students quickest route into town is along the unsafe pavement and roadway that make up Church Lane.

"John Metcalf was born and grew up in this area. It was here he became blind due to smallpox. It was here he was blessed by a desire to live his life to the full.

"The Blue Plaque on the wall opposite St John’s Church commemorates his life and achievements especially his pioneer road building.

"Do you think ‘Blind’ Jack could have walked safetly along Church Lane from end to end without tripping up in the state that we now find it in?"