Dale View, Summerbridge - £500,000

Dale View occupies an idyllic setting in glorious countryside with superb views over the adjoining farmland, woodland and beyond close to Summerbridge, according to agents lister Haigh.

The cottage has oil central heating, double glazing and features a hall, large dining kitchen, two reception rooms, utility room, rear hall/study, three bedrooms, en-suite shower room and a further bathroom. Outside there are gardens, potting shed and outhouses plus a large cart shed style garage with useful store over. Contact Lister Haigh 01423 730700.