Culprits flee without cash in Harrogate church burglary

Police are investigating a burglary at a church in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the offence at the Spiritual Healing Church, Princes Square, between 9.25pm on Sunday and 6pm yesterday.

The offender, or offenders, forced a window out of its frame and broke into a storage cupboard on the ground floor, officers said.

Despite gaining access to cash in the cupboard, none was taken, and police said it is likely they were disturbed and left the same way they entered

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or. email adam.smith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

People can also pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180021047.