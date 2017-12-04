Wanted: Police hunting Harrogate man who missed court hearing

Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a wanted Harrogate man.

North Yorkshire Police today said that Callum James Reed, 24, had been due to appear at Harrogate Magistrates' Court on August 10 in relation to a criminal damage charge, but failed to turn up.

A spokesman said: "Officers are appealing to anyone who sees Mr Reed or knows where he is to contact them with information.

"He is believed to be in the Harrogate area."

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, select option 1 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12170143736 when passing on information.