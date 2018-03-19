Two sentimental watches taken during burglary in Harrogate village

Two designer watches with sentimental value were stolen during a burglary at home in Hunsingore, on Saturday, March 10.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing to anyone with more information about two men who were seen acting suspiciously in the village, which is east of Little Ribston.

The incident happened between 10am and 3.30pm when a Breitling Watch with a white face and silver strap, and a Tag Heuer 2000 series executive watch with a cream / pear coloured face and silver strap were both taken.

Police said that both of these were gifts which hold a sentimental value to the family.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Quita Passmore.

You can also email quita.passmore@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180041424.