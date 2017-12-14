Three men from Iran arrested after one seen jumping from lorry on A1(M)

Three men have been arrested near the Wetherby services after a man was seen getting off the back of a lorry on the A1(M).

Harrogate Traffic Constable David Minto and Acting Inpsector, Paul Cording, were called to the scene on Tuesday (December 12).

One man was arrested on suspicion of entering the UK illegally before police received reports that an SOS telephone box on the A1(M) had been used.

Officers then located and detained two other men, who both appeared to know the first male to have been arrested. All three of the men were from Iran.

Insp. Cording took to Twitter to give credit to the reportee who had called and informed the police of the incident.

He said: "Speaking to the initial reportee, he saw the first male in distress and he kept saying “Police”. Reportee called us and then took the male in to the services and bought him some food & drink whilst awaiting our arrival #WellPlayedSir"