The touching reason why North Yorkshire Police have started carrying knitted toys

A police force are calling on knitting enthusiasts to send in their woollen creations - and the reason is rather sweet.

North Yorkshire Police are collecting 'Bobby Buddies' - knitted teddies which are taken to distressing incidents and handed to children to comfort them.

The touching idea was pioneered by Dorset Police, and the toys are are handed to youngsters who have experienced traumatic events such as car crashes or domestic violence.

The toys will be kept in police vehicles and stations and given out when needed.

Super-knitted Jean Simmons, from Richmondshire, has already donated dozens of Bobby Buddies to the force. Now officers are calling on knitters to pick up their needles as a way to help children who are victims of crime and road collisions.

Chief Constable Lisa Winward said: "Knitting a Bobby Buddy is a very special way for the local community to help children who have been exposed to distressing and traumatic experiences.

"The teddies show children that our officers are approachable and care about what they are going through.

"More importantly, they help to provide comfort when they need it most."

Anyone interested can download North Yorkshire Police's knitting pattern for the toys here. They can be donated by handing them in at the counter of the county's four main police stations in York (Fulford Road), Scarborough, Harrogate and Northallerton.

Chief Constable Winward added: "Everybody who gets involved in the Bobby Buddies initiative will be making a significant and much-appreciated contribution in the way we care for children caught up in distressing situations.

"On behalf of North Yorkshire Police, I'm deeply grateful for your support. You really will be making a difference."