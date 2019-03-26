Teen inmate sentenced to nine years

A teenager who used a makeshift knife to attack a fellow inmate at Wetherby Young Offenders Institution has been sentenced to more than nine years following an investigation by Leeds’ specialist prison crime team.

Bobby Morrison, 18, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon over the incident in August last year.

Leeds Crown Court was told how Morrison, who was 17 at the time, launched the attack with a sharpened piece of plastic cutlery as the 16-year-old victim walked through a door to the exercise yard.

He repeatedly stabbed him in the head, neck and back and punched the victim while he was on the floor as staff intervened to stop the attack.

The victim received a number of wounds that required medical treatment.

Morrison, who was serving a 45-month sentence for a robbery where the victim was threatened with a knife, was given an extended prison sentence totalling nine years and three months.

Detective Sergeant Lee Stowe, of Leeds District Prison Investigation Team, said: “We worked closely with staff at Wetherby YOI to progress this investigation to its successful conclusion, and we hope that will illustrate how seriously we treat offences such as this.”

He added: “Violence in prisons is just as unacceptable as it is in society and we will continue to work closely with the prison authorities to ensure that offences such as this are fully investigated and the offenders brought to justice.

“The significant sentence he has received should serve as a reminder to others of the serious additional penalties they can attract if they commit further offences in prison.”