Ripon police issue CCTV appeal after fuel stolen from petrol station

Police investigating a fuel theft from a Ripon filling station have issued a CCTV image of a woman they want to trace.

North Yorkshire Police today said that the theft took place at the BP Garage in North Road at 10.25pm on Friday, January 12.

A spokesman said: "Anyone who recognises the woman pictured, or has any further information, should contact North Yorkshire Police."

Email lana.beardsley@northyorkshirepolice.pnn.police.uk. or phone 101, select option 2 and ask for Lana Beardsley.

Alternatively, call Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anyone passing on information is asked to quote reference 12180007019.