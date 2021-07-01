Ripon allotments targeted in raid - police appeal for information

At least 15 sheds and other buildings were entered and badly damaged overnight between Friday, June 25 and Saturday 26.

Tools were stolen from some of the sheds, and police say the suspects also caused considerable damage to the windows and doors when making their entry.

The Harrogate borough team at North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “In particular, we are appealing for information about tools you may have been offered for sale and any witnesses to the incident.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 12210147470.

Alternatively, they can email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass any information you may have to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The Fisher Green allotment site, off Boroughbridge Road close to the racecourse, has 80 plots and is managed by Ripon City Allotments Society.

The group is also responsible for five other sites around Ripon, including Bondgate Green, Quarrymoor Lane and Kirkby Road.