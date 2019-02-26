Police seek vital witness following Harrogate robbery

North Yorkshire Police have re-issued an appeal for a vital witness to a robbery in Harrogate.

Officers are appealing for a person who they believe may have been a vital witness to a robbery in Harrogate earlier in February.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police has said in a statement: "Following a number of enquiries, officers would now like to trace a man who is described as black, possibly a teenager and lives in the local Bilton area.

"He was seen riding a black Trek Remedy full suspension push bike.

"Officers stress that this man is being treated as a potential witness to the incident and encourage him to come forward and speak with them."

The incident took place shortly before 5pm on Sunday, February 17 when a 60-year-old man was robbed on Skipton Road with an amount of money being taken from his wallet.

The victim suffered facial injuries and a broken rib during the assault and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the robbery and remains under investigation.

Anyone who can assist with the investigation is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police quoting reference 12190030063.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can still give information to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.