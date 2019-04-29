Police report increase in Ripon city centre thefts

In an update on policing priorities for Ripon, theft of purses in the city centre has been highlighted as a growing issue.

Steve Breen, who is the Neighbourhood Police Inspector for Harrogate Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team, which includes Ripon, Boroughbridge, Masham, Knaresborough and Pateley Bridge, confirmed an increase in these incidents of theft in his quarterly update on policing in Ripon and the outer Harrogate area.

He said: "We have seen an increase in thefts of purses and in Ripon city centre. We continue to work with the local ‘shop watch’ scheme and Harrogate Borough Council to prevent and detect these offences. Our local policing team will continue to provide a visible presence in the city, challenging suspected offenders and offering advice to potential victims."