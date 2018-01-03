Police release CCTV after stolen cards used in Sherburn

Police have issued CCTV images of a man who they suspect bought cigarettes using stolen bank cards in Sherburn in Elmet.

North Yorkshire Police is today appealing for help to identify the person in the photos after the cards were used on Tuesday, November 28.

The bank cards were taken from a wallet left in a silver Ford Connect van on Low Street between 8am and 10am, police said in their appeal.

Contactless payment for cigarettes were made in local Co-op, Spar and Tesco stores between 1.21pm and 1.31pm the same day, they added.

Information to North Yorkshire Police on 101. Quote reference number 12170213360 when providing details.