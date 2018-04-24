Police pursuit on A64 in North Yorkshire ends with arrest of two Bradford men

Two men from Bradford were arrested after a police pursuit on the A64 in North Yorkshire.

The pursuit began at around 6.10pm yesterday when a black Toyota Auris failed to stop for officers on the A64 near Tadcaster.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers pursed the car along the eastbound carriageway into York and then back onto the A64 westbound, deploying a ‘stinger’ device and making tactical contact with the car. It came to a stop and the two men inside were arrested.

"The westbound carrigaeway was closed for some time while the scene was investigated and cleared."

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, dangerous driving, drug driving and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

