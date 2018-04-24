Police property marking drive

North Yorkshire Police are urging residents to be vigilant following a spate of thefts from vehicles in some parts of the county and are advising people to get their property marked.

In recent weeks areas in Harrogate, along with York, have seen a sharp rise in vehicles being broken into and high value items such as tools being stolen.

A force spokesman said that additional patrols are being undertaken in those areas affected and local policing teams are holding a number of property marking events over the coming weeks.

Inspector Penny Taylor of Harrogate Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “As previously communicated, we have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the thefts in Harrogate, however, we still need residents to remain vigilant.

“We advise residents to remove any valuables items, such as expensive tools or sat nav devices, from your vehicles overnight, to avoid them becoming a potential target and always ensure your vehicle is locked and parked somewhere secure .

“If you do see anything suspicious then please call the police on 101 to report it – any piece of information, no matter how big or small, is important and might be significant to our investigation.”

Property marking in Harrogate - Saturday April 21, 9am-noon in the car park at B&Q off Skipton Road and Monday April 30, 9-11am in the car park at Howarth’s on Claro Road.