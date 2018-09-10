Police arrest Ripon man wanted in connection with York knife incident

Police investigating a knife-related incident in York have arrested and questioned a Ripon man following a public appeal for information on his whereabouts.

Kyle James Bostock was arrested in York yesterday afternoon in connection with the incident in Acomb on Sunday.

North Yorkshire Police said this morning that the 20-year-old from Ripon had been released on bail while enquiries continue.

The investigation began when the Force Control Room received a report shortly after 8am on Sunday about an earlier incident in Tudor Road.

A 25-year-old local man had suffered significant but not serious injuries, which were believed to be from a knife.

He was taken by ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary and was discharged following treatment.

A 21-year-old man from Harrogate was arrested on Sunday and released on conditional bail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12180168690 when providing details about this incident.