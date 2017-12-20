Police appeal to find missing Ripon teenager

A teenager who has been missing for several days may be in the Ripon or Boroughbridge area.

Police are appealing for help to find John Barker, 14, from Skelton-on-Ure, Ripon.

John was reported missing from his home last Friday.

He was seen at the junction of Horsefair and Fishergate in Boroughbridge at 9pm on Sunday by a police officer, but made off when approached.

Police believe he is in the Boroughbridge or Ripon area.

He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black puffer-style jacket.