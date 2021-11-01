Police appeal after man robbed at Knaresborough station

The force said that at around 6.25pm on Saturday September 25 an altercation took place between the victim and a group of others on the platform of the station.

“The group stole his personal belongings, including his wallet,” said a BTP spokesman.

One man in the group is described as white, in his early twenties, of slim build and wearing a grey tracksuit top and bottoms.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, to help their enquiries.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 529 of 25/09/21.