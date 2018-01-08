Police appeal after jackets, bags and keys taken in Harrogate burglary

Potential witnesses to a burglary in Harrogate are being asked to come forward by police.

The burglar(s) took jackets, bags and keys from the property on Hookstone Avenue in the early hours of the morning on January 4 after they entered through an insecure door.

Police are now conducting enquiries and requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

They have appealed for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident, to get in touch.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Tom Lister.

You can also email Thomas.lister@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180001896