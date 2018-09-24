Missing Doncaster teenager could be in Harrogate

A missing 15-year-old girl from Doncaster is thought to have travelled as far as Harrogate.

Police in Doncaster have asked people across Yorkshire to help find Courtney Booth, 15, who has gone missing from her home in Stainforth.

Courtney was last spoken to at around 3.30 pm on Saturday September 22 but South Yorkshire Police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

It is thought she may have travelled as far as Harrogate.

Courtney is a white female around 5ft 2” tall, slim petite build with light brown reddish hair.

She was last seen to be wearing dark skinny jeans, a jumper and black Nike trainers.

Anyone with any information as to Courtney's whereabouts is urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1073 of Saturday, September 22, 2018.