Live audience will quiz North Yorkshire Police chief hopefuls before helping decide who gets job

Candidates hoping to become the next chief constable of North Yorkshire Police will face a grilling from a live audience - and you could be one of those asking the questions.

The hopefuls will be put through their paces over the course of two days in July, with those shortlisted taking part in an event inspired by BBC's Question Time on July 26.

Read more: North Yorkshire's chief constable to retire immediately



Members of the public will have the chance to put questions to each of the candidates about the issues which are important to them and communities across North Yorkshire.

They will also be invited to give their views on how the applicants perform, with feedback being used to help police and crime commissioner Julia Mulligan make her final selection.

Ms Mulligan said: “The public of North Yorkshire are quite rightly demanding of their police service and have high expectations. We, therefore, need a chief constable who genuinely wants to hear what the public has to say, and takes people’s views seriously.

“So rather than limiting the recruitment proceedings to a select few, I want to open up the process to the public and partners.

“By putting candidates on the spot, via a live audience, we can see how they respond, what they understand about North Yorkshire and if they’re genuinely open, candid and public-spirited."

Also in news: Yorkshire police forces spending on temporary and agency staff reaches almost £4m



Ms Mulligan's team now want to hear from anyone with strong opinions about policing and community safety who would like to be in the audience.

Those interested can submit their questions via the police and crime commissioner's website.

Not all questions will go forward to the candidates, but those who submit the chosen questions will be contacted by July 12.

The event will take place at North Yorkshire Police Headquarters at Alverton Court in Northallerton.

Also in news: Row over future of North Yorkshire Police’s former HQ set to rumble on after conversion plans quashed